Seven suspects arrested in Bahawalpur

The police arrested seven suspects and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 )

Police said here on Friday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas of their jurisdiction and arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered 105 litres liquor,1300 grams hashish, and illegal weapons from their possession.

Those arrested includes--Akram,Naeem, Mubashir, Asad, Tanveer, Ismail and Mushtaq.

Police registered separate cases and further investigation was underway.