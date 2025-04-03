Open Menu

Seven Suspects Arrested In Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Seven suspects arrested in crackdown

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) On the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, the district police have launched a crackdown on individuals involved in social evils, that lead to the arrest of seven suspects and the recovery of narcotics, cases have been registered under the relevant laws. According to police spokesperson in A-Section Police Station jurisdiction, during a snap-checking operation, police arrested drug dealers Noor Ali Brohi and Mir Muhammad Magsi. A large quantity of harmful Gutka and Supari was recovered from their possession. A case has been registered against the suspects under the Narcotics Act. The Airport Police successfully apprehended suspect Bilawal Ahmed, who was involved in drug dealing. Harmful Gutka and Supari were recovered from his possession, and a case has been registered under the Narcotics Act. During a snap-checking operation in Pubjo Police Station limits, suspect Ali Haider Shah was arrested.

The police recovered Z.21 Supari from his possession, and was booked under the Narcotics Act. On the other hand the Sakrand Police arrested an absconding suspect Wazir Lashari during a snap-checking operation. The arrested suspect was wanted in case number 392/24 under sections 324, 353, 398, 399, and 402. In a successful operation against criminals, the Qazi Ahmed Police arrested two suspects, Ahmed Khaskheli and Ayaz Ali Shah, for their involvement in drug dealing. 40 liters of illicit liquor were recovered from their possession, and separate cases were registered against them under the Narcotics Act. Shaheed Benazirabad Police spokesperson has reaffirmed the department’s commitment to eradicating criminal activities and ensuring public safety. The police would continue their operations against drug dealers and other lawbreakers to maintain law and order in the district.

APP/rzq/mwq

Recent Stories

‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's s ..

‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna

16 minutes ago
 CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Broker ..

CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers

16 minutes ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop fligh ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty

31 minutes ago
 Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to e ..

Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..

46 minutes ago
 China launches new satellite on Thursday

China launches new satellite on Thursday

2 hours ago
 Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, souther ..

Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US

3 hours ago
UN expresses concern over human toll resulting fro ..

UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..

5 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in ..

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

7 hours ago
 'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-Ge ..

'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General

14 hours ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli ..

Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan