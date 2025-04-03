Seven Suspects Arrested In Crackdown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 03:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) On the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, the district police have launched a crackdown on individuals involved in social evils, that lead to the arrest of seven suspects and the recovery of narcotics, cases have been registered under the relevant laws. According to police spokesperson in A-Section Police Station jurisdiction, during a snap-checking operation, police arrested drug dealers Noor Ali Brohi and Mir Muhammad Magsi. A large quantity of harmful Gutka and Supari was recovered from their possession. A case has been registered against the suspects under the Narcotics Act. The Airport Police successfully apprehended suspect Bilawal Ahmed, who was involved in drug dealing. Harmful Gutka and Supari were recovered from his possession, and a case has been registered under the Narcotics Act. During a snap-checking operation in Pubjo Police Station limits, suspect Ali Haider Shah was arrested.
The police recovered Z.21 Supari from his possession, and was booked under the Narcotics Act. On the other hand the Sakrand Police arrested an absconding suspect Wazir Lashari during a snap-checking operation. The arrested suspect was wanted in case number 392/24 under sections 324, 353, 398, 399, and 402. In a successful operation against criminals, the Qazi Ahmed Police arrested two suspects, Ahmed Khaskheli and Ayaz Ali Shah, for their involvement in drug dealing. 40 liters of illicit liquor were recovered from their possession, and separate cases were registered against them under the Narcotics Act. Shaheed Benazirabad Police spokesperson has reaffirmed the department’s commitment to eradicating criminal activities and ensuring public safety. The police would continue their operations against drug dealers and other lawbreakers to maintain law and order in the district.
