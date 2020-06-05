Seven suspects held during search operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at four different police station areas, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Justice Hameed Colony, Peoples Colony and adjacent areas of Lahore High Court Multan bench respectively in premises of Gulgasht, Cantt, Mumtazabad and Old Kotwali police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 54 people.

The JTT team arrested seven suspects and also recovered more than 500 kites, chemical thread and stolen parts of motorcycles during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.