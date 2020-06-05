UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Suspects Held During Search Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 03:18 PM

Seven suspects held during search operation

Police have arrested seven suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at four different police station areas, police said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at four different police station areas, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Justice Hameed Colony, Peoples Colony and adjacent areas of Lahore High Court Multan bench respectively in premises of Gulgasht, Cantt, Mumtazabad and Old Kotwali police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 54 people.

The JTT team arrested seven suspects and also recovered more than 500 kites, chemical thread and stolen parts of motorcycles during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.

Related Topics

Multan Lahore High Court Police Police Station Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

NAB hands over Rs7.5465 million GB govt recovered ..

3 minutes ago

Secretary regulation briefed on corona virus, whea ..

3 minutes ago

Putin to Hold Personal Talks With Russian Direct I ..

3 minutes ago

Floyd's Death Only One of Many Cases of Police Vio ..

3 minutes ago

'Women who serve the country are our precious asse ..

12 minutes ago

Notices issued to healthcare facilities for not fo ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.