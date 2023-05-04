UrduPoint.com

Seven Teachers Killed In Upper Kurram In Firing Incident At School: Police

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 04, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Seven teachers killed in Upper Kurram in firing incident at school: Police

The victims have been shot by unknown assailants in the staffroom of Government High School Tari Mangal, where they had gathered to perform their exam duties.

UPPER KURRAM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2023) At least seven teachers were killed in the Upper Kurram Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the police said on Tuesday.

The victims were shot by unknown assailants in the staffroom of Government High School Tari Mangal, where they had gathered to perform their exam duties.

Another teacher from the same school, Mohammad Sharif, was also killed while travelling on Shalozan Road in Parachinar, which is the capital of Kurram district located in Upper Kurram.

This brings the total number of educators killed in a day to eight.

Authorities have declared an emergency in all hospitals in the area.

Following the attacks, the matriculation exams being held under the supervision of the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Kohat have been postponed until further notice.

School shootings are uncommon in Pakistan, with the 2016 gun-and-bomb attack at an army school in Peshawar that killed over 140 people, mostly students, remaining one of the deadliest attacks in the country.

The police are currently searching for the perpetrators, but no arrests have been made yet.

