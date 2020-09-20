UrduPoint.com
Seven Teachers, Students Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad: DHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 09:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :The District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffar Khan has said seven staff members and students of different schools and colleges were tested positive for COVID-19 as against 2506 tests so far conducted in district Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, DHO said the health department had taken samples of 2506 teachers, lecturers, staff members and the students of the majority had been declared as negative while seven positive cases were advised to be isolated at their homes.

As per the decision of the government, all colleges and schools will remain open till further orders and academic activities would be continued, DHO said and advised the teachers and students to implement on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the health department.

