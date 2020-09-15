UrduPoint.com
Seven Teachers Test Positive For Covid-19 In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :A day after the reopening of schools, seven teachers of government schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Director Elementary and Secondary education Hafiz Ibrahim confirmed that five teachers of Government Higher Secondary school No.

1 Cantt Peshawar were tested positive for coronavirus.

Hafiz Ibrahim said teachers' Covid-19 tests were conducted week ago and their reports were received today.

He said that none of them met the students and these teachers will be tested again.

The health department has been approached for conducting phase wise Covid-19 tests of all the teachers, he added.

