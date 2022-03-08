UrduPoint.com

Seven Terrorists Killed Among Commanders Hasil Doda, Washdil In Turbat IBO

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Seven terrorists killed among Commanders Hasil Doda, Washdil in Turbat IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The security forces on Tuesday killed seven terrorists including Commanders Hasil Doda and Washdil during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on information of presence of a terrorists' Hideout in general area Gorchop, Turbat, Balochistan.

The Security Forces conducted the IBO to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan who have been killed in ensuing heavy exchange of fire, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

"Once the troops started clearance operation in the area, Terrorists tried to escape from their camp and opened indiscriminate fire onto security forces," it said.

These terrorists were involved in recent firing and attacks on the security forces in Makran Division, the ISPR said.

In addition, a significant cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered which was intended to be used in terrorist activities.

The military's media wing further said operations to eliminate such perpetrators of terrorist acts in Pakistan would continue and they would not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Pakistan Firing Terrorist Fire Balochistan Exchange ISPR Turbat Progress Media From

More Stories From Pakistan

