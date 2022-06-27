Seven terrorists killed by security forces in North Waziristan

(@Abdulla99267510)

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2022) Seven terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with the security forces in general area of Ghulam Khan KaIle, North Waziristan District.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops effectively engaged the terrorists and resultantly, Subedar Munir Hussain of Parachinar, Kurram, and Havildar Babu Khan of Dera Ismail Khan, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in several terrorist activities against security forces.

Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.