UrduPoint.com

Seven Terrorists Killed By Security Forces In North Waziristan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2022 | 10:19 AM

Seven terrorists killed by security forces in North Waziristan

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says troops effectively engaged the terrorists and resultantly, Subedar Munir Hussain of Parachinar, Kurram, and Havildar Babu Khan of Dera Ismail Khan, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2022) Seven terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with the security forces in general area of Ghulam Khan KaIle, North Waziristan District.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops effectively engaged the terrorists and resultantly, Subedar Munir Hussain of Parachinar, Kurram, and Havildar Babu Khan of Dera Ismail Khan, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in several terrorist activities against security forces.

Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.

Related Topics

Terrorist North Waziristan Fire Exchange ISPR Parachinar Dera Ismail Khan From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2022

55 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th June 2022

1 hour ago
 Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

1 day ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.