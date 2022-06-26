UrduPoint.com

Seven Terrorists Killed In N Waziristan Fire Exchange, Two Soldiers Embraced Martyrdom

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Seven terrorists killed in N Waziristan fire exchange, two soldiers embraced martyrdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :The Security Forces on Sunday killed seven terrorists during a fire exchange that took pIace between the Forces and terrorists in general area Ghulam Khan KaIle of North Waziristan District.

The Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists and resultantly, seven of them were killed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

The Forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in several terrorist activities against the security forces, the ISPR said.

During intense exchange of fire, Subedar Munir Hussain (age 44 years, resident of Parachinar, Kurram) and Havildar Babu Khan (age 38 years, resident of DI Khan), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

An area clearance was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity, it said.

