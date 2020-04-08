UrduPoint.com
Seven Terrorists Killed In Two Separate IBOs In NW, Mohmand: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Seven terrorists killed in two separate IBOs in NW, Mohmand: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :At least seven terrorists were killed in two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) conducted by the security forces during the last 24 hours on confirmed information of terrorist hideouts in North Wazirstan (NW) and Mohmand areas.

In North Wazirstan, the security forces carried out an IBO in village Idel Khel on credible intelligence information of presence of terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release on Tuesday.

Around four terrorists were killed while trying to escape cordon in Idel Khel and a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered, it added.

In another IBO on a terrorist Hideout in Mohmand, three terrorists were killed, while improvised explosive devices (IEDs), night vision sights , extremist literature and Indian origin medicines were recovered.

