Seven terrorists killed, six critically injured in Chitral fire exchange: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :As many as seven terrorists were killed while another six got critically injured during an intense fire exchange that took place between the security forces and terrorists in the general area Ursoon, Chitral District on Sunday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army troops effectively engaged terrorists location.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation by the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR said.