Open Menu

Seven Terrorists Killed, Six Critically Injured In Chitral Fire Exchange: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Seven terrorists killed, six critically injured in Chitral fire exchange: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :As many as seven terrorists were killed while another six got critically injured during an intense fire exchange that took place between the security forces and terrorists in the general area Ursoon, Chitral District on Sunday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army troops effectively engaged terrorists location.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation by the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Army Exchange ISPR Chitral Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima condoles Moroccan people over victi ..

Sheikha Fatima condoles Moroccan people over victims of earthquake

1 hour ago
 Mariam Almheiri calls African nations to sign Lead ..

Mariam Almheiri calls African nations to sign Leaders Declaration on Food System ..

1 hour ago
 G20 commits to work for positive outcomes at UAE-h ..

G20 commits to work for positive outcomes at UAE-hosted WTO Ministerial Conferen ..

1 hour ago
 Outcomes of G20 Summit are crucial for COP28: Germ ..

Outcomes of G20 Summit are crucial for COP28: German official

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi urges women to challenge workplac ..

Bodour Al Qasimi urges women to challenge workplace discrimination

3 hours ago
 Expo Sharjah, UK-based Bett discuss collaboration

Expo Sharjah, UK-based Bett discuss collaboration

3 hours ago
Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops Super 4 clash between In ..

Asia Cup 2023: Rain stops Super 4 clash between India, Pakistan

4 hours ago
 RBI keen on strengthening its partnership with UAE ..

RBI keen on strengthening its partnership with UAE to promote digital payments i ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends part of G20 Summit in I ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends part of G20 Summit in India

6 hours ago
 Majra holds its 3rd meeting in 2023 addressing pla ..

Majra holds its 3rd meeting in 2023 addressing plans to implement social respons ..

7 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India in Super 4 today

7 hours ago
 Dubai Customs, Oman forge stronger customs bonds f ..

Dubai Customs, Oman forge stronger customs bonds for trade growth

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan