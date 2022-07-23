UrduPoint.com

Seven Tested COVID-19 Positive In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Seven tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

As many as 7 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 7 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 102 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 112 while 28,555 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 3 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital.

He further said that 109 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

