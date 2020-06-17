Seven Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:04 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as seven people residing at Sumra sports street of Basti Chan Shah, were tested positive for COVID-19, official sources informed Wednesday.
On the directives of DC, a smart lockdown was imposed immediately to contain the spread of coronavirus.
AC Shabeer Dogar along with Deputy DHO Dr Asif and officials from local police station isolated respective houses .
Locals were directed to keep social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Local district administration warned to take stern action against violators of SOPs, it was said.