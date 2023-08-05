Seven thieves arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has arrested seven people for allegedly stealing electricity from the main transmission lines,here on Saturday.

The team conducted raids in different localities of the district including Aziz Colony, Bhagtanwala and Kot Momin and arrested Azmat, Ilyas, Shafqat, Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf and Ghazanfar and Asif over the power theft charges.

Further investigation was under way.