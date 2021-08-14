UrduPoint.com

Seven Tola Gold Ornaments, Cash Looted At Gunpoint

Seven tola gold ornaments, cash looted at gunpoint

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Five armed dacoits looted cash, jewelery and mobile phones from a lawyer's house at gunpoint and injured him over putting resistance in limits of Khangarh police station.

According to police sources, armed outlaws entered into the house of newly wed lawyer namely Mian Sajjad Bhatti and held hostage the family at gunpoint.

The dacoits looted seven tola gold ornaments, cash Rs 200,000, mobile phones and other goods from them and fled away. The dacoits also injured the lawyer over putting resistance.

Upon receiving the information, SHO Khangarh police Kamran Saif reached on the spot and started legal action to arrest fleeing dacoits.

