Seven Truckloads Of Relief Goods Handed Over To Afghanistan

2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 04:23 PM

Seven truckloads of relief goods handed over to Afghanistan

The Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum and Khadija Welfare Trust on Tuesday handed over seven truckloads of relief goods to Afghan officials at Torkham Border here

Mufti Tariq Masood of Khadija Welfare Trust and Additional Assistant Commissioner Ashrafuddin handed over the relief goods to the Raeesof Afghanistan Emarat e Islami, Muhammad Nasim Ahmadi at Torkahm Border, Ladikotal in Khyber district. The relief goods included blankets, quilts, daily use items and edibles.

Muhammad Nasim Ahmadi said over one million children in Afghanistan were faced with food scarcity and other problems urging upon the United Nations and other countries to provide maximum relief goods to Afghans in this hour of need.

Ahmadi further said that Pakistan always stood by its Afghan brethren for which the Afghan government was thankful to Pakistan.

The head of Khadija Welfare Trust, Mufti Tariq Masood said we have offered seven truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan to minimize the sufferings of Afghan brethren.

He also appealed to the world community to provide every possible assistance to the Afghan people at this critical juncture.

