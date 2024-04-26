Seven Tubewells Of WSSP Converted To Solar Power
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) As part of efforts to save energy, the Islamic Relief Pakistan on Friday has converted seven tubewells of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to solar power with an amount of Rs 35 million.
These tubewells included Bahadur Kale, Gule Baba, Audit Colony, Sarfaraz Colony, Shaheed Abad No. 2, Sarai Karim Bakhsh, Regi Lalmah and Garhi Mohammad Gul.
Transferred, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCIDA) automation system has also been installed in all seven tubewells at a cost of Rs 1.5 million to control the wastage of water and timely supply of drinking water to consumers besides saving more than Rs 80 lakh annually in electricity bills. Islamic Relief has also upgraded the GIS dashboard of WSSP.
In a ceremony, the representative of Islamic Relief officially handed over the tubewells to the Chief Executive Officer Dr Hasan Nasir.
Project Officer Sarmad Rasheed, Project Engineer Ghulam Mohammad, Engineer Farid Ahmed, Community Development Officer Shaheer Al Ghais Rana, Iram Jalil WSSP and other Islamic officials were also present on the occasion.
Chief Executive WSSP Dr Hasan Nasir said that the use of technology not only reduces costs but also save natural resources like water. He said that the project of Islamic Relief was an expression of confidence in WSSP.
He hoped that other institutions would also cooperate in providing civic services to the people.
GM PMIR Syed Zameerul Hasan said that the water level in Pakistan was decreasing day by day due to excessive use and wastage of water, adding that solarization of tubewells would not only provide timely water to consumers but also redress the public grievances while reducing the electricity bills.
