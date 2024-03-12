Seven UC secretaries served show cause notices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Seven union council secretaries were served show cause notices over irregularities in Ramadan Nigheban Package.

According to official sources here Tuesday, several complaints were being received against the officials for overlooking the SOPs set for Ramadan Package.

The Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh taking notice of complaints directed the concerned authority to serve show cause notices to them and sought explanation within two days.

The secretaries included Muhammad Ashraf UC 172, Akbar Ali UC 94, ZA Amir UC 100, Rashid Mahmood UC 97, AlamSher UC 98, Shahid Kalim UC 93 and Muhammad Ali UC 55.