Seven UC Secretaries Served Show Cause Notices
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Seven union council secretaries were served show cause notices over irregularities in Ramadan Nigheban Package.
According to official sources here Tuesday, several complaints were being received against the officials for overlooking the SOPs set for Ramadan Package.
The Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh taking notice of complaints directed the concerned authority to serve show cause notices to them and sought explanation within two days.
The secretaries included Muhammad Ashraf UC 172, Akbar Ali UC 94, ZA Amir UC 100, Rashid Mahmood UC 97, AlamSher UC 98, Shahid Kalim UC 93 and Muhammad Ali UC 55.
Recent Stories
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC stresses to monitor supply & demand of flour & other commodities49 seconds ago
-
DC vows to continue crackdown against profiteers11 minutes ago
-
DC orders inquiry into building collapse incident21 minutes ago
-
HMC restores treatment under Sehat card31 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat pays surprise visit to city circle police stations31 minutes ago
-
President Zardari decides not to draw his salary31 minutes ago
-
PHC grants transit bail to PTI Senator Shibli Faraz31 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to take strict action against those throwing garbage in Nullah Lai31 minutes ago
-
USC Multan Zone witnesses influx of subsidized goods for over 6.5 m families51 minutes ago
-
District Committee formed to monitor CM Special Initiatives:51 minutes ago
-
District administration inspects price monitoring desk at Gumbat Bazar51 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed1 hour ago