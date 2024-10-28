Seven UCs witness rise in dengue cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) At-least seven union councils (UCs) in the provincial capital are witnessing a surge in dengue cases where hundreds of people have been affected by dengue mosquitoes.

According to an official report, 47 new dengue patients were reported during the last 24 hours, from seven different UCs while the total number of dengue cases had climbed to 978 in the provincial capital.

Similarly, the total number of dengue patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had reached to 2,891.

The most affected UCs in Peshawar included Nasir Bagh, Tehkal Payan, Palosai, Tehkal Bala and Pashtakhara.

APP/adi