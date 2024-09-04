Open Menu

Seven Unauthorized Clinics Sealed At Topi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Seven unauthorized clinics sealed at Topi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) District administration Swabi on Wednesday sealed seven unauthorized clinics situated in Topi Bazar.

The clinics were sealed during a crackdown launched under special directives of Deputy Commissioner Swabi, Nasrullah Khan.

District administration has said that crackdown against unauthorized practitioners would be continued and no one would be allowed to jeopardize lives of people.

Area people are also urged to inform district administration about presence of any illegal and unauthorized clinic in their areas.

