Seven units sealed for preparing unhealthy ice-cream in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has intensified crackdown against unhealthy and substandard food items across the province, sealing seven units in Mardan district on Tuesday in this regard.

The action was taken on the instructions of Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

According to the Food Safety Authority, the seven factories were sealed for producing substandard ice cream and added that more than 2,000 kg of substandard ice-cream was recovered. It said that unhealthy chemicals and vegetable ghee were used in the preparation of ice cream.

Similarly in Malakand division, the authority's team discarded 120 kg of unhealthy chemicals with 100 kg of substandard ice cream. Large quantity of banned china salt and 200 liters of beverages were also discarded in Malakand.

The authority also conducted a crackdown in Chitral during which more than 90 liters of expired beverages and 12 kg of unhealthy candies were recovered. Fines were imposed on violatorsVarious food-related businesses on Darbar Road in Upper Dir were also inspected, and a hotel was fined for using China Salt.