Seven Vehicles Impounded During July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 04:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Head Muhammadwala check post impounded seven vehicles over different types of violations during separate operations in the last month of July.

According to PHP spokesman, the officials checked various vehicles during the last month of impounded two overloaded vehicles, two for using sub-standard LPG cylinders and three other vehicles on over speeding. The PHP officials also provided assistance to 107 road users while provided yellow stickers to 70 slow vehicles.

The PHP officials removed 23 encroachments from the roadside for causing problems in uninterrupted traffic flow and also checked 10 vehicles loaded with cattle and verified the documents, the spokesman said.

The officials reunited two waif and stray kids with their families. The check post officials also launched a tree plantation campaign and planted various sapling inside the check post, however, different awareness session have also been organized by the officials about preventive measures against coronavirus, the spokesman said.

