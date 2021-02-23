Seven vehicles impounded in sargodha

The secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Tuesday impounded seven vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Tuesday impounded seven vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on violation of traffic rules.

According to a traffic spokesman, DRTA Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz checked vehicles on Sargodha-Mianwali Road and Sargodha-Faisalabad Road.

He imposed Rs 10,000 fine and impounded seven vehicles besides issuingtickets to 20 others.