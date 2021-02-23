UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Vehicles Impounded In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 03:15 PM

Seven vehicles impounded in sargodha

The secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Tuesday impounded seven vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Tuesday impounded seven vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on violation of traffic rules.

According to a traffic spokesman, DRTA Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz checked vehicles on Sargodha-Mianwali Road and Sargodha-Faisalabad Road.

He imposed Rs 10,000 fine and impounded seven vehicles besides issuingtickets to 20 others.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Kazakh Gas Transport System Operating Normally Aft ..

4 minutes ago

All Missing in Indian Glacier Flood Declared 'Dead ..

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

5 minutes ago

Industrial power consumption increases by 17% in J ..

5 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses enhanced Pak-Uzbek ..

8 minutes ago

Turkey Arrests French woman Wanted by Interpol Ove ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.