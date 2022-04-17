UrduPoint.com

Seven Vehicles Impounded Over Missing Documents

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2022 | 08:30 AM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan District Transport Authority (DTA) impounded seven vehicles over missing documents and driving license during a crackdown launched against traffic rules violators here on Sunday morning.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), the District Transport Authority under the supervision of senior officials conduct a special operation to control road mishaps by launching a crackdown against the vehicles without complete documents and driving license of drivers.

The team impounded seven vehicles and issued warning to various others over missing documents and driving license.

The official said that crackdown would be continued on daily basis to control road mishaps by taking action against drivers without driving license.

