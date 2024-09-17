Open Menu

Seven Vendors Arrested For Defying Official Price List Of Edibles

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Seven vendors arrested for defying official price list of edibles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory Administration on Tuesday arrested seven shopkeepers for defying official price list, selling edibles at exorbitant rates.

Magistrate Sadar Zone Mir Yamin led the operation launched against profiteers at Dhok Abbasi Subsidized Bazar to ensure compliance of official price list of fruits and vegetables.

The profiteers were shifted to Tarnool police station for further legal proceedings.

The crackdown was launched following public complaints for not adhering to the official price list for food item.

It may be mentioned that Islamabad administration issued an official price rate for fruits and vegetables on a daily basis to ensure availability of edibles to the consumers at controlled rates.

Talking to media Magistrate Yamin reiterated that the purpose of organizing these subsidised bazaars, was to ensure that food items are available to citizens at affordable prices.

He vowed to continue taking strict legal action against those who exploit consumers by charging unfair prices.

The Magistrate said the administration teams remains in the field to providing relief to the citizens through regular inspections and enforcement of the official price list.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon has urged citizens to report cases of overcharging and assured th em that the district administration will maintain its vigilance to protect consumer rights.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Station Price May Media

Recent Stories

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

5 hours ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

21 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

21 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

1 day ago
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

1 day ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan