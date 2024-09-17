Seven Vendors Arrested For Defying Official Price List Of Edibles
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory Administration on Tuesday arrested seven shopkeepers for defying official price list, selling edibles at exorbitant rates.
Magistrate Sadar Zone Mir Yamin led the operation launched against profiteers at Dhok Abbasi Subsidized Bazar to ensure compliance of official price list of fruits and vegetables.
The profiteers were shifted to Tarnool police station for further legal proceedings.
The crackdown was launched following public complaints for not adhering to the official price list for food item.
It may be mentioned that Islamabad administration issued an official price rate for fruits and vegetables on a daily basis to ensure availability of edibles to the consumers at controlled rates.
Talking to media Magistrate Yamin reiterated that the purpose of organizing these subsidised bazaars, was to ensure that food items are available to citizens at affordable prices.
He vowed to continue taking strict legal action against those who exploit consumers by charging unfair prices.
The Magistrate said the administration teams remains in the field to providing relief to the citizens through regular inspections and enforcement of the official price list.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon has urged citizens to report cases of overcharging and assured th em that the district administration will maintain its vigilance to protect consumer rights.
