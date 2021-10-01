Seven wagons of goods train derailed near Chichawatni

Railway traffic suspended after seven wagons of a goods train derailed near Chichawatni on Friday afternoon

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Railway traffic suspended after seven wagons of a goods train derailed near Chichawatni on Friday afternoon.

An official of Pakistan Railways said that, a portion of the railway track was damaged in the incident which was being repaired while the derailed wagons were being lifted to restore railway traffic.

He said that the operation was continued which was likely to complete by 9:00 pm and railway traffic would be restored.

He confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

The train was heading towards Karachi from Yousafwala with 41 empty wagons which was crossing the Chicha Watni railway station when the wagons derailed due to over speeding by the driver Imtiaz Shah.

According to initial investigations, the driver of the train forget to slow down the train when he was entering the limits of the railway station, then he suddenly applied emergency brakes which resulted into derailment of seven wagons, a source disclosed on a condition of not to be named.

However, the DS Railway Naveed Mubashir has formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident, PR sources said.