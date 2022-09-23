Seven wanted accused arrested during operations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :District City Police of South Zone, Karachi, on Friday arrested seven wanted accused during various operations in its jurisdiction here.

The operations were conducted on the instructions of SSP City Shabbir Ahmed Sithar, said a spokesperson of City district police.

The arrested accused include one street criminal, one drug dealer, four gutka/mawa suppliers and one alleged gambler.

One pistol along with rounds, hashish, 15 kilograms Gutka/mawa and gambling slips were recovered from the accused.

The accused identified as Syed Junaid Hussain, Muhammad Yousuf, Abdul Karim, Abdul Basit, Sanaullah, Jan Muhammad and Muhammad Kashif were arrested from the limits of Garden, Nabi Bakhsh Kalakot and Chakiwara police stations.