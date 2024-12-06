Seven Water Pilferers Booked
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The irrigation task force caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals here on Friday.
According to a spokesperson,the task force raided various villages and surrounding areas and caught seven farmers for stealing water from main canals.
They were identified as Munawar,Yaqoob,Aslam and others.
On a report of the irrigation officials, police registered cases against the water pilferers.
