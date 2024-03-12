Seven Water Theft Booked
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The irrigation task force caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals,here on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson the task force teams raided various villages of the district and caught seven farmers identified as Muhammad Farooq,Ghulam Hussain,Muhammad Irfan,Mulazam Hussain,Rehmat Ali,Tanveer Hayyat and Bashir Ahmad for stealing water from canals.
Police registered cases against the water pilferers.
