Seven Water Thieves Held
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Irrigation Task Force caught farmers red handed while stealing water from government canals,here on Friday. According to the spokesperson,Irrigation authorities said that during a crackdown,team of Irrigation department under the supervision of Sub Divisional Officer(SDO) concern conducted raids at Midh Ranjha,Ghulam Pur,Naseer Pur Kalan and caught seven farmers red handed while stealing water from canals.
They were identified as Naeem Akhtar, Zahid,Liaqat,Sikandar,Ghulam Jilani, Asif and Mukhtar .
Police registered separate cases against the accused.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport
Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores
Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro
Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN
Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health sector-related issues to be resolved in S.Waziristan: Advisor1 minute ago
-
15 criminals held1 minute ago
-
PM Shehbaz writes letter to US President for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui17 minutes ago
-
Two booked on dengue larvae22 minutes ago
-
STP Chairman postpones protest on Sharjeel Memon’s appeal42 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 99,800 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
Youth dies in road mishap3 hours ago
-
Dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD13 hours ago
-
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan13 hours ago
-
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport13 hours ago
-
Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro13 hours ago
-
Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana ..13 hours ago