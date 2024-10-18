Seven water thieves held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Irrigation Task Force caught farmers red handed while stealing water from government canals,here on Friday. According to the spokesperson,Irrigation authorities said that during a crackdown,team of Irrigation department under the supervision of Sub Divisional Officer(SDO) concern conducted raids at Midh Ranjha,Ghulam Pur,Naseer Pur Kalan and caught seven farmers red handed while stealing water from canals.

They were identified as Naeem Akhtar, Zahid,Liaqat,Sikandar,Ghulam Jilani, Asif and Mukhtar .

Police registered separate cases against the accused.