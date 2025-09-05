seven water thieves held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Irrigation department on Friday after launching a massive crackdown against water thieves nabbed seven across the district .

According to a spokesperson,the raiding teams from irrigation department raided at different localities and arrested Saif-ullah,Rafaqat,Liaqat,Hafeez,Saleem,Ameer,Muhammad Riaz,Inayat and Zahid by red handed while stealing water from different water canals of the district.

Further investigation was underway.