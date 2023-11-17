Seven wedding halls sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The district administration is effectively implementing the Punjab government’s instructions about the Marriage Act in the district.

Monitoring teams headed by the assistant commissioner and other officers inspected 645 marriage halls/marquees from November 4 till date.

They lodged cases against 20 caterers and arrested seven of them while seven halls were sealed on different violations. Over Rs 3.7 million fines were also imposed.