Seven year old child dies in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A 7-year-old child was killed in a road accident near Ayub Hotel on the National Highway near the Hatri area here on Tuesday.

The police informed that child Ayaz Lakhano was crossing the road when he was struck by a truck.

The police said the child, who lived in a nearby village, died on the spot, adding the truck driver escaped after the incident.