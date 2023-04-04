Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Seven Year Old Child Dies In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Seven year old child dies in road accident

A 7-year-old child was killed in a road accident near Ayub Hotel on the National Highway near the Hatri area here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A 7-year-old child was killed in a road accident near Ayub Hotel on the National Highway near the Hatri area here on Tuesday.

The police informed that child Ayaz Lakhano was crossing the road when he was struck by a truck.

The police said the child, who lived in a nearby village, died on the spot, adding the truck driver escaped after the incident.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Driver Road Died Road Accident

Recent Stories

Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Spu ..

Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Sputnik Correspondent

11 minutes ago
 NIH confirms one death from Coronavirus in Punjab

NIH confirms one death from Coronavirus in Punjab

8 minutes ago
 More Republicans Support Tougher Gun Laws After Na ..

More Republicans Support Tougher Gun Laws After Nashville Shooting - Poll

8 minutes ago
 White House Says Trump Arraignment Not Biden's Foc ..

White House Says Trump Arraignment Not Biden's Focus for Today

8 minutes ago
 Political dialogue key to resolve all issues: Advi ..

Political dialogue key to resolve all issues: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashm ..

8 minutes ago
 Bhutto's 44th death anniversary observed

Bhutto's 44th death anniversary observed

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.