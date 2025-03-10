Open Menu

Seven-year Old Child’s Body Retrieved From CRBC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 07:34 PM

Seven-year old child’s body retrieved from CRBC

The Rescue 1122 retrieved the body of a seven-year-old child, who had drowned in the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) canal in Kotla Lodhian Tehsil Paharpur, a week ago

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Rescue 1122 retrieved the body of a seven-year-old child, who had drowned in the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) canal in Kotla Lodhian Tehsil Paharpur, a week ago.

According to the rescue spokesman, the 7-year-old child drowned in the canal on March 3, 2025, following which Rescue 1122 immediately launched a search operation.

After seven continuous days of effort, the team successfully found the body which was handed over to the bereaved family.

The family expressed gratitude to the Rescue 1122 team for their dedication and efforts in retrieving the body of the child.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services enhances Pulmonary Tuberc ..

Emirates Health Services enhances Pulmonary Tuberculosis detection with AI techn ..

6 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Chairman of Kempinski Hotel ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Chairman of Kempinski Hotels

6 minutes ago
 PCB furious over Pakistan’s exclusion from ICC C ..

PCB furious over Pakistan’s exclusion from ICC Champions Trophy 2025 closing c ..

20 minutes ago
 Ajman parks win Green Flag Award 2025

Ajman parks win Green Flag Award 2025

21 minutes ago
 Physical remand of Model Nadia Hussain’s husband ..

Physical remand of Model Nadia Hussain’s husband extended in Rs540m embezzleme ..

50 minutes ago
 SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 12 pe ..

SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 12 percent

1 hour ago
MBRHC contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endo ..

MBRHC contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare ..

Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare destination: Al Olama

2 hours ago
 MoU signed for facilitating female prisoners in Ba ..

MoU signed for facilitating female prisoners in Balochistan

7 minutes ago
 Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new ..

Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader

2 hours ago
 International students can enhance educational env ..

International students can enhance educational environment through socioeconomic ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue to play a role of responsible ..

Pakistan to continue to play a role of responsible, peace-loving nation: Preside ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan