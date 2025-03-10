Seven-year old child’s body retrieved from CRBC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Rescue 1122 retrieved the body of a seven-year-old child, who had drowned in the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) canal in Kotla Lodhian Tehsil Paharpur, a week ago

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Rescue 1122 retrieved the body of a seven-year-old child, who had drowned in the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) canal in Kotla Lodhian Tehsil Paharpur, a week ago.

According to the rescue spokesman, the 7-year-old child drowned in the canal on March 3, 2025, following which Rescue 1122 immediately launched a search operation.

After seven continuous days of effort, the team successfully found the body which was handed over to the bereaved family.

The family expressed gratitude to the Rescue 1122 team for their dedication and efforts in retrieving the body of the child.

APP/slm