Seven-year old girl crushed to death

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :A seven-year old girl was crushed to death by a tractor trolley near Basti Goriya at Muzaffargarh-Alipur road on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Saima (7) d/o Rajab resident of Basti Jahbel Mouza Ghalwan Alipur was crossing the road when a speeding tractor trolley hit and crushed her under its wheels.

The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to the nearby hospital.

However, the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident while the heirs refused for any legal action against the driver.