UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven- Year Old Girl Murdered After Rape In Akhreela Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 11:20 AM

Seven- year old girl murdered after rape in Akhreela Abbottabad

Another minor girl on Tuesday murdered after rape in the village Akhreela Abbottabad whose body was found from the deserted place of the village

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Another minor girl on Tuesday murdered after rape in the village Akhreela Abbottabad whose body was found from the deserted place of the village.

According to the details, in the area of Nawanshahr police station a seven years old girl Kashaf daughter of Niaz Gul, went missing on Sunday and her dead body was found from a deserted place near to his house in the evening.

Police shifted the body to the District Headquarter Hospital Abbottabad and after postmortem it was confirmed that the minor was raped before the killing, later the dead body was handed over to the family.

Sajjad Ahmed District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad has formed a Joint Investigation Team and started the investigation, Nawanshahr police have also arrested 9 suspects during the initial probe.

Moharrar Nawanshahr police station Sajjad Ahmed while talking to APP said that the minor girl was killed after the rape by asphyxiation and later thrown on the garbage dump.

Sajjad Ahmed disclosed that after the DNA tests results of the suspect police would be able to identify the accused of murder and rape, the blood samples of the suspects have been sent to Lahore for analysis.

The civil society of Abbottabad and the residents of Nawanshahr, lawyers and human rights activists have demanded to immediately arrest the rapist and killer of the minor Kashaf and bring him before the court of law to prevent such incident in future.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Murder Police Abbottabad Police Station Civil Society Lawyers Sunday Family From Blood Court

Recent Stories

Deaf South Korean tennis player Lee notches landma ..

25 minutes ago

Spain rails against Salvini's refusal to accept re ..

25 minutes ago

Curfew continues for 16th consecutive day in IoK

25 minutes ago

Tarbela dam reservoir reaches its maximum storage ..

26 minutes ago

Arab Coalition destroy Houthi targets in Sana&#039 ..

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.