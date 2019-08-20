Seven- year old girl murdered after rape in Akhreela Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Another minor girl on Tuesday murdered after rape in the village Akhreela Abbottabad whose body was found from the deserted place of the village.

According to the details, in the area of Nawanshahr police station a seven years old girl Kashaf daughter of Niaz Gul, went missing on Sunday and her dead body was found from a deserted place near to his house in the evening.

Police shifted the body to the District Headquarter Hospital Abbottabad and after postmortem it was confirmed that the minor was raped before the killing, later the dead body was handed over to the family.

Sajjad Ahmed District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad has formed a Joint Investigation Team and started the investigation, Nawanshahr police have also arrested 9 suspects during the initial probe.

Moharrar Nawanshahr police station Sajjad Ahmed while talking to APP said that the minor girl was killed after the rape by asphyxiation and later thrown on the garbage dump.

Sajjad Ahmed disclosed that after the DNA tests results of the suspect police would be able to identify the accused of murder and rape, the blood samples of the suspects have been sent to Lahore for analysis.

The civil society of Abbottabad and the residents of Nawanshahr, lawyers and human rights activists have demanded to immediately arrest the rapist and killer of the minor Kashaf and bring him before the court of law to prevent such incident in future.