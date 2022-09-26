PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The body of a seven-year-old girl was found lying in a garbage pile in Tangi tehsil of Charsadda district on Monday.

Police said the Afshan was missing since last Sunday and her body was found from a garbage heap in Khwar Korona area on Tangi College Road.

Police have shifted the body to hospital for postmortem and said after the postmortem report further investigations would be initiated.