Seven-year-old injected with air-pressure at puncture shop

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :A seven-year-old child, Ismail, was injected with pressure at a puncture shop in Shindi Mor, Bajaur as the victim child was forcibly held by other boys and filled with air in the puncture shop, Assistant Commissioner Khar told APP here on Saturday soon after the incident.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition soon after the incident, AC Khar Muhibullah said, adding, the doctors immediately removed the air from the child's intestines through surgery.

AC Khar Muhibullah disclosed that the FIR of the incident has not yet been registered and the condition of the child is now out of danger. He said the puncture shopkeeper was arrested. The shopkeeper was not present on the spot, the children have done mischief, AC Khar Mohibullah said. He said the incident is being investigated, after which an FIR will be registered.