Seven-year old Muhammad Sufyan Mehsud honored for setting world record

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah honored a seven-year-old Muhammad Sufyan Mehsud, who set a world record in martial arts.

District Sports Officer South Waziristan Upper, Noorullah Wazir informed that Muhammad Sufyan achieved his record by hitting the target in just seven seconds on June 19, 2024, thus securing a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The previous record was held by an athlete from India.

The commissioner appreciated Sufyan’s outstanding performance and presented him with equipment worth Rs150,000 along with a cash prize, and a certificate of appreciation.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said there was no shortage of talent in Pakistan and added that despite limited resources Pakistani athletes have proven their capabilities on the global stage.

He said that the achievement not only reflected Sufyan’s hard work but also brought honor to the country.

The delegation that called on the commissioner included district sports officer South Waziristan Upper Noorullah along with officials.

APP/slm