Seven-year Old Muhammad Sufyan Mehsud Honored For Setting World Record
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah honored a seven-year-old Muhammad Sufyan Mehsud, who set a world record in martial arts.
District Sports Officer South Waziristan Upper, Noorullah Wazir informed that Muhammad Sufyan achieved his record by hitting the target in just seven seconds on June 19, 2024, thus securing a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.
The previous record was held by an athlete from India.
The commissioner appreciated Sufyan’s outstanding performance and presented him with equipment worth Rs150,000 along with a cash prize, and a certificate of appreciation.
Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said there was no shortage of talent in Pakistan and added that despite limited resources Pakistani athletes have proven their capabilities on the global stage.
He said that the achievement not only reflected Sufyan’s hard work but also brought honor to the country.
The delegation that called on the commissioner included district sports officer South Waziristan Upper Noorullah along with officials.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MD Cat exams held at UoS2 minutes ago
-
The unseen costs of air pollution in Pakistan’s rural life, agriculture2 minutes ago
-
Private sector imperative for creating jobs & improve livelihoods of women2 minutes ago
-
Board issuing disability certificate working at snail's pace, causing problems to PWDs12 minutes ago
-
Four gangsters held12 minutes ago
-
Unit of subpar spices unearthed12 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits arrested after encounter22 minutes ago
-
3 police officers involved in harassment of woman from Chitral dismissed22 minutes ago
-
82pc BISP beneficiaries get quarterly tranche32 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested42 minutes ago
-
Global media delegation explores Xi'an’s cultural legacy, marvels at Terracotta Warriors52 minutes ago
-
Pak RTI Quiz Contest 2024 announced for public awareness1 hour ago