UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Years Old Girl Dies In Road Mishap In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:51 PM

Seven years old girl dies in road mishap in Sargodha

A seven year old girl was killed in road mishap on Khushab road in Hyderabad town Sargodha.According to media reports, seven year old girl Urooj was crossing the road with her father when a speedy car hit her and as a result she died on the spot

Sargodha (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) A seven year old girl was killed in road mishap on Khushab road in Hyderabad town Sargodha.According to media reports, seven year old girl Urooj was crossing the road with her father when a speedy car hit her and as a result she died on the spot.

Car driver left car and fled the scene.Girl dead body was shifted to hospital while police took the car in custody and started investigations.

Related Topics

Dead Police Driver Road Car Died Hyderabad Sargodha Khushab Media

Recent Stories

President asks people to avoid public gatherings i ..

5 minutes ago

Increased exposure to ozone may increase the risk ..

3 minutes ago

Even a brief introduction to meditation can ease p ..

3 minutes ago

What to know about coronaviruses

3 minutes ago

Banks will continue to receive Hajj applications o ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad, Rawalpindi receive intermittent rain

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.