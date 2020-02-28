Seven years old girl dies in road mishap in Sargodha

A seven year old girl was killed in road mishap on Khushab road in Hyderabad town Sargodha.According to media reports, seven year old girl Urooj was crossing the road with her father when a speedy car hit her and as a result she died on the spot

Sargodha (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) A seven year old girl was killed in road mishap on Khushab road in Hyderabad town Sargodha.According to media reports, seven year old girl Urooj was crossing the road with her father when a speedy car hit her and as a result she died on the spot.

Car driver left car and fled the scene.Girl dead body was shifted to hospital while police took the car in custody and started investigations.