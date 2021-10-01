The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Friday shuffled bureaucracy of Prison Department and posted them against new assignments, said a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Friday shuffled bureaucracy of Prison Department and posted them against new assignments, said a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

Superintendent Jail (SJ) Central Prison Bannu, Samiullah Khan has been exchanged with Tahir Shahbaz Khan Wazir from District Jail Kohat.

In BPS-18 cadre, Superintendent Jail Charssadda, Umair Khan has been transferred and posted in Central Prison Mardan, SJ Buner OPS has been transferred and posted in District Jail Buner, Deputy Superintendent Jail Distributed Buner, Najam Hussain Abbasi transferred and posted in District Jail Mansehra, Fayaz Ahmed who was awaited posting as DIG Prisons at RPO Peshawar, Deputy Superintendent Jail Peshawar, Shaibzada Mohammad Qaiser and Deputy SJ Mardan Saood Ahmed as AIGs Prisons at RPO Peshawar.

Similarly in BPS-17, SJ Mardan posted as DSJ Mardan, DS Jail Yakka Ghund Mohmand, Murad Khan posted in Sub Jail Swabi while Muhammad Naeem DSJ Swabi posted in Central Prison Bannu, DSJ Peshawar Mohammad Naeem in Sub Jail Nowshera.

The other transferred officers were included Assistant Supt. Jail (ASJ) Malakadn Shamroz Khan posted in DSJ Peshawar, DSJ Haripur, Mohammad Hamid posted as SJ OPS at Central Prison Haripur, Deputy Director Inspectorate General of Prisons (IGP), Hashmat Ullah posted as DSJ IGP and DSJ IGP Mohammad Ayub posted as DS cum SJ at Sub Jail Nowshera.