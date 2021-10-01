UrduPoint.com

Seventeen Jail's Employees Shuffled

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 07:30 PM

Seventeen Jail's employees shuffled

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Friday shuffled bureaucracy of Prison Department and posted them against new assignments, said a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Friday shuffled bureaucracy of Prison Department and posted them against new assignments, said a notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

Superintendent Jail (SJ) Central Prison Bannu, Samiullah Khan has been exchanged with Tahir Shahbaz Khan Wazir from District Jail Kohat.

In BPS-18 cadre, Superintendent Jail Charssadda, Umair Khan has been transferred and posted in Central Prison Mardan, SJ Buner OPS has been transferred and posted in District Jail Buner, Deputy Superintendent Jail Distributed Buner, Najam Hussain Abbasi transferred and posted in District Jail Mansehra, Fayaz Ahmed who was awaited posting as DIG Prisons at RPO Peshawar, Deputy Superintendent Jail Peshawar, Shaibzada Mohammad Qaiser and Deputy SJ Mardan Saood Ahmed as AIGs Prisons at RPO Peshawar.

Similarly in BPS-17, SJ Mardan posted as DSJ Mardan, DS Jail Yakka Ghund Mohmand, Murad Khan posted in Sub Jail Swabi while Muhammad Naeem DSJ Swabi posted in Central Prison Bannu, DSJ Peshawar Mohammad Naeem in Sub Jail Nowshera.

The other transferred officers were included Assistant Supt. Jail (ASJ) Malakadn Shamroz Khan posted in DSJ Peshawar, DSJ Haripur, Mohammad Hamid posted as SJ OPS at Central Prison Haripur, Deputy Director Inspectorate General of Prisons (IGP), Hashmat Ullah posted as DSJ IGP and DSJ IGP Mohammad Ayub posted as DS cum SJ at Sub Jail Nowshera.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail Mansehra Kohat Mardan Nowshera Haripur Swabi Buner Mohammad Ayub From Government

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at deat ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved at death of Mir Shakil's mother

55 seconds ago
 Commissioner hold public serve court to resolve re ..

Commissioner hold public serve court to resolve revenue related complaints

56 seconds ago
 Rehman Malik condoles death of Mehmooda Khalil-ur- ..

Rehman Malik condoles death of Mehmooda Khalil-ur-Rahman

58 seconds ago
 IGP hands over modern arms to merged districts pol ..

IGP hands over modern arms to merged districts police for combating terrorism

4 minutes ago
 Rs 1 mln fine imposed on profiteers, 38 sent to ja ..

Rs 1 mln fine imposed on profiteers, 38 sent to jail in Sep 2021

4 minutes ago
 PTV airs Friday prayers live from President House ..

PTV airs Friday prayers live from President House mosque

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.