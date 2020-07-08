Seventeen year old boy reunited with parents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Sihala police on Wednesday reunited 17-year old missing boy with his parents, a police spokesman said

According to details, Zaheer Ahmed informed Sihala police station that his 17-year old son Fahad Zaheer had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.

Following this information, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special team which searched various under-construction buildings, houses and garbage heaps. Various people were inquired about the missing boy, Fahad Zaheer, and finally police team succeeded to recover him safely who left house by his own and not kidnapped.

He was reunited with his parents who thanked police team over safe recovery of the boy. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of police team.