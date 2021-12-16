Seventh anniversary of APS tragedy marked with resolve to eliminate terrorism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The 7th anniversary of the Army Public school was marked here on Thursday to pay homage to innocent students and teachers who were martyred by extremists.

Fateh Khawani was offered at various places and the participants showered glowing tributes to the brave and courageous students and teachers of APS who sacrificed their lives for lasting peace in the country.

In this regard, Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held Fateha Khawani at its headquarters for the departed souls and paid glowing tribute to the little heroes of APS tragedy.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Dr Khatir Ahmed said," we salute to the greatness, courage and supreme sacrifices of the students, what he called "little flowers" of Army Public School." He said the December 16 incident had left indelible mark on memory of the nation and the Rescue 1122 stations across the province were organising special prayers and Fateha Khawani for martyred APS students and faculty.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said in his message that the Army Public School (APS) incident was a national tragic event in the history of the country and sacrifices of the students and teachers martyred in the incident would always be remembered.

He said the fateful "black day" continued to remain scars on the collective memory, adding, "we cannot forget the agony of this day.

" He said the tragedy brought the whole nation and institutions together and gave the direction to eliminate this menace from our society.

He said that innocent children of the APS laid the foundation of lasting peace in the country by sacrificing their lives and united the government and institutions against the common enemy.

He said the government, political and military leadership evolved a consensus plan called the National Action Plan (NAP) which proved to be a timely step in the right direction towards a peaceful Pakistan.

He said the whole nation salutes the determination and courage of the families of the martyrs of APS and added that in this war on terror, the little heroes like other segments of the society made a history by embracing martyrdom.

Paying tribute to the martyrs of the APS Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said APS tragedy had strengthened the resolve of the nation to fight and eliminate terrorism from the country.

He said that the wounds of this tragic incident are still fresh and the nation will not forget their great sacrifices.

He said the blood of APS martyrs gives us unity to make the country safe and peaceful for future generations. "We defeated terrorism because of this unity. On this day we renew our pledge not to allow terrorism to flourish again on our soil."