Seventh Anniversary Of Shaheed DC Observed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Saqib Kakar on Tuesday said that the services of Shaheed Deputy Commissioner Abdul Mansoor Kakar would always be remembered and his anniversary was observed every year.

He said this was seventh anniversary of Shaheed Commissioner Abdul Mansoor Kakar who was martyred in seven years ago by terrorists during an attack of Bolan Medical Complex during duty time.

He said that his sacrifice would always be remembered as he was a sociable and hardworking officer, adding that he had played vital role to improve law and order situation in respective areas including Quetta, Khuzdar and Pishin as Deputy Commissioner and various positions.

He had done a lot of good deeds and implemented government initiatives and had completed projects in the public interest in a clear and transparent manner.

On this occasion, the administration laid a wreath of flower on the grave of Shaheed Mansoor Kakar and also prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

