Seventh day of lockdown paralysis city as business activities suspended

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :In order to contain coronavirus from spreading further, all business activities and transport remain suspended in Hyderabad district as lock down entered into seventh day on Sunday.

A complete lock down was being observed during which people stayed at homes as precautionary measure against coronavirus outbreak.

All roads connecting Hyderabad to other cities of the province were remained blocked and no one had been allowed to enter or leave the city without any solid reason.

All shopping centers, malls, bazaars and public transport remained close in the city while only hospitals, medical stores, grocery, fruit and vegetable shops and milk dairies were allowed to open for facilitation of the general public.

The contingents of Pak Army, Sindh Police and Rangers remained high alert for implementing lock down orders and only one person of a family was allowed to come out of the home for purchasing essential items, medicines and to visit hospital in case of emergency.

Majority of citizens of Hyderabad preferred to stay at homes as a precautionary measure to prevent coronavirus outbreak to spread further.