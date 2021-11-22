Seventh ICASE to be held from December 14-16

The Seventh International Conference on Aerospace Science and Engineering (ICASE) will be held at Institute of Space Technology (IST) on the theme "Emerging technologies in Aerospace Engineering and Geographic Information Science" from December 14-16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Seventh International Conference on Aerospace Science and Engineering (ICASE) will be held at Institute of Space Technology (IST) on the theme "Emerging technologies in Aerospace Engineering and Geographic Information Science" from December 14-16.

The three-day conference is being arranged by National Center of GIS and Space Applications.

An official of IST told APP that the researchers, professionals and students can register as visitors to attend the conference sessions and the workshops on Small Satellite (CubeSat) Design for Earth Observation Applications, Geomagnetism and Ionosphere, Optical Remote Sensing and Geographic Information Science and Synthetic Aperture radar (SAR) for Earth Remote Sensing.

The public and private industries, linked with Aerospace Engineering and Geographic Information Science, are invited to display their products and solutions during the conference.

Researchers and organizations may display their research posters linked with Aerospace Engineering and Geographic Information Science.

The last date for registration is November 30 while all the information is available at www.ncgsa.org.

ICASE is a regular biennial event to provide an International forum in which scientists, researchers, engineers, academicians, industry professionals, entrepreneurs, and students from all over the world, get a chance to interact and discuss the latest themes and trends related to Aerospace Science and Engineering.

It provides a platform to share experiences, foster collaborations across industry and academia, and to evaluate emerging technologies and developments across the globe in the fields of space science, technology and application.

ICASE facilitates in establishing dialogues leading to long-lasting technical cooperation among the scientists and engineers of the developing and developed countries, the official said.

The official explained that the major themes of the conference will be Aeronautics and Astronautics; Satellite Technology, Information and Communication Technologies; Positioning, Navigation and Timing; Geographic Information Science; Remote Sensing and Photogrammetry; Environment and Climate Science; Applied Physics and Mathematics; Astronomy, Astrophysics and Astrobiology and Space Law, Management and Outreach.