ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The seventh International Conference on Aerospace Science and Engineering (ICASE- 2021)' continued on its second day at Institute of Space Technology (IST) with participation of over 100 national and international experts sharing their research accomplishments.

The three-day conference is being organized by National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) in collaboration with Belt and Road Aerospace Innovation Alliance (BRAIA).

The conference was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor, IST, Maj. General Rehan Abdul Baqi HI (M), as a chief guest. More than 60 national and international noteworthy experts of the scientific community including academicians, researchers, professionals, and entrepreneurs have joined the conference in-person and through online medium to deliver insightful keynote speeches.

Senior dignitaries from the academia, Research and Development organizations and industry were also present on the occasion.

Chairman NCGSA, Dr. Najam Abbas Naqvi presented the conference brief and highlighted the significance of collaborative events like ICASE, in the journey to foster space advancement and bridge gap between academic and industrial world.

The ICASE is a regular biennial conference that offers an international platform to all the researchers, academicians, scholars, entrepreneurs and space enthusiasts to contribute to space advancement through sharing of emerging technologies, experiences, latest breakthroughs and developments across the globe in the fields of space science, technology and application.

A total of 110 research papers, selected from more than 300 papers, are being presented in the ICASE 2021, while 15 poster presentations are being held.

There will be 25 technical sessions during the conference covering the different themes and tracks related with aerospace science and engineering. In addition to that, there will be four plenary sessions, four panel discussions, three symposium, two summits, product and poster exhibition and five workshops sessions in connection with conference theme.

A spectrum of over 25 international speakers from 14 countries namely USA, Spain, France, Austria, Finland, Serbia, Sudan, Jordan, UAE, Oman, China, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia and more than 80 national speakers are sharing their research accomplishments with the academicians, researchers, and students.

The conference started off with the plenary session. Prof. Dr. Suhail Akhtar, Dean Institute of Space Technology,Dr. Andris Slavinskis, UT Tartu Observatory, Estonia, Dr. Ali Nouh Mabdeh, Al-Bayt University, Jordan, Dr. Alim Rüstem Aslan, Istanbul Technical University, Turkey, Dr. Christine Amory Mazaudier, Institut Polytechnique de Paris, France, were the worthy keynote speakers of the first plenary session. It will be followed by the workshops, summits, and technical sessions.