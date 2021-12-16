UrduPoint.com

Seventh Martyrdom Anniversary Of Martyrs Of APS Peshawar Observed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:07 PM

Seventh martyrdom anniversary of the martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar was observed in Government Begum Nusrat Bhutto Girls College, Larkana with great respect and expressing solidarity with the bereaved families here on Thursday

The function started with the recitation of the Quranic verses which was followed by offering Dua for the martyrs.

On the occasion, Principal of the College Professor Samina Naz Abro, Lecturers and students placed Flowers and Bouquets to pay rich tribute to martyr of Peshawar tragedy.

Principal of the College Professor Samina Naz Abro speaking on the occasion paid rich tribute to the martyred of Peshawar carnage and said that sacrifices of students will not go in vain.

Students of the College Tayyaba, Mehak, Munawwar Khatoon, Fizza also spoke on the occasion.

Students of the College presented tableaus on the National songs and pay glowing tribute to martyrs of Peshawar tragedy.

