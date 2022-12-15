Seventh round of Pakistan-France Joint Security Commission talks held in Paris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Seventh Round of Pakistan-France Joint Security Commission Talks was held in Paris on Wednesday participated by Secretary Defence Lt Gen (R) Hamood uz Zaman Khan, leading Pakistani delegation while the French delegation was led by Secretary General for Defence and National Security, Stephane Bouillon.

The session was an occasion for discussions on subjects of mutual interests where both sides reviewed the present status of the issues discussed during the last Security Commission Talks held in Pakistan in 2019, a news release received here on Thursday said.

The delegations also exchanged views on the prevailing security environment and strategies to mitigate the threats emanating from the existing challenges, particularly terrorism.

The two delegations made a review of the progress so far and expressed their intention to continue their security cooperation.

In the end, it was agreed that the next session of the Joint Security commission will be convened in Pakistan on mutually agreed dates.