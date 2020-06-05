UrduPoint.com
Seventh Tranche Of PPEs,ventilators Despatched To Sindh, AJK: NDMA

Seventh tranche of PPEs,ventilators despatched to Sindh, AJK: NDMA

The seventh tranche of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and ventilators has been transported to Sindh and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday, said spokesman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

As many as 26 each intensive care units (ICU), Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) ventilators and 10 X Ray machines have been despatched to Sindh province.

As many as 26 each intensive care units (ICU), Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) ventilators and 10 X Ray machines have been despatched to Sindh province.

Moreover, the 10 BiPAP ventilators and five X Ray machines have also been sent to AJK.

Some 864,000 face masks, 15,848 safety suits, 6,330 N-95 masks, 36,488 surgical gowns, different kinds of surgical masks including D-95,KN-95, face shields, protective goggles and other similar item have also been despatched to Sindh province.

Likewise, 86,384 face masks,1,585 safety suits,633 N-95, 6,349 surgical gowns, D-95, KN-95, surgical gloves and caps, face shields, protective goggles and other items have also been despatched to AJK.

